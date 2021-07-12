Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Frank Clark legal issues: Kansas City Chiefs must release Pro Bowler

By Vincent Frank
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0exVWs_0auhAQla00

Two arrests on gun charges in a three-month span this offseason. Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark continues to find himself in trouble with the law off the field despite his brilliant performance on the gridiron.

But for anyone who has followed Clark since his days as a member of the Michigan Wolverines, the fact that he’s making news off the field isn’t necessarily too surprising . It also has some coming to the conclusion that the two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs should simply cut their losses and move on from the high-priced Pro Bowler.

Frank Clark charged with felony weapons possession from March arrest

This past Friday saw Los Angeles prosecutors charge Clark with one felony weapons violation stemming from his arrest on March 13, via The Kansas City Star.

“According to the spokesman, Clark’s arraignment on the charge stemming from the March incident is scheduled for July 14 in Compton, Calif. If convicted, Clark could face up to three years of imprisonment,” the report noted .

Back in March, Clark and another man were arrested after police officers found two loaded guns inside their vehicle.

Latest Frank Clark incident is damning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FSfYg_0auhAQla00
Feb 1, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during Super Bowl media night, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55. Mandatory Credit: Steve Sanders/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Back on June 20, authorities in Southern California stopped Clark and allegedly found an Uzi in his Lamborghini truck . Clark’s bond was ultimately set at $35,000 and he spent the evening in jail before posting said bond.

This case remains under investigation in Los Angeles and could potentially lead to even more legal troubles down the line.

Frank Clark domestic violence incident at Michigan

Back in 2014, Clark was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence over an incident at an Ohio hotel, leading to his immediate dismissal from the program. The alleged circumstances surrounding this incident are about as ugly as it gets.

“We went up the room, there was a damaged lamp on the table, a damaged lamp on the wall and she’s got a large welt on the side of her cheek, she’s got marks on her neck,” responding police officer Martin Curran said at the time of the incident . “She had what looked like rug burn on her one thigh. We have pictures of everything.”

The incident allegedly occurred between Frank Clark and his girlfriend at the time, Diamond Hurt. Those close to her had their opinions of what happened, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UVgmu_0auhAQla00 Also Read:
Kansas City Chiefs schedule and 2021 season predictions

“(I) saw Clark grab the victim by her neck and slam her to the ground,” Hurt’s brother said at the time.

Other witnesses had similar claims.

“She (Hurt) looked unconscious,’’ a woman who was next door when the incident occurred said . “She looked like she was knocked out, and then she started to move slowly.’’

Clark was ultimately charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and assault before pleading guilty to lesser charges.

These incidents are much different in nature. In a vacuum, each one would be concerning on its own. Despite the aforementioned arrest on domestic violence charges, Clark was selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

He turned in a brilliant four-year career in the Pacific Northwest, registering 72 quarterback hits and 35 sacks before being dealt to the Chiefs ahead of the 2019 season. In two seasons with Kansas City, Clark has recorded 29 quarterback hits and 14 sacks while earning two Pro Bowl appearances.

Is Frank Clark worth the trouble for the Kansas City Chiefs?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oo8xr_0auhAQla00
Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) pats the Super Bowl LV logo at midfield after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (not pictured) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

This is the biggest question facing general manager Brett Veach and Co. heading into the 2021 season. Teams always want to give their players the benefit of the doubt.

As for Clark, he is facing a July 14 arraignment hearing on the charges from the spring. He’s yet to be charged as it relates to the incident from back in June. Perhaps, the Chiefs should let this situation play out more. Innocent until proven guilty and the like.

But more than anything, this seems to be a pattern for Clark. It’s something the NFL will undoubtedly take into account when the league decides on potential punishment, including what will likely be a suspension.

Fresh off a PR disaster that saw then-assistant coach Britt Reid charged with a felony DUI in an incident that seriously injured a young girl in the lead up to February’s Super Bowl, the Chiefs must understand where they stand from an optics standpoint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gcypw_0auhAQla00 Also Read:
Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

Sure moving off Frank Clark would hurt Kansas City’s Super Bowl aspirations. Even if the team were to void the guarantees remaining on his recent five-year, $104 million extension, it would take a $20.4 million dead cap hit .

Those are the on-field and financial components to this. They will be taken into account. But the time might be now for one of the faces of the NFL to take a stand. It’s not all about winning. Culture and decency should play a role, too.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 6

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Hield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Afc#The Kansas City Star#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Lamborghini#The Seattle Seahawks#The Kansas City Chiefs#Super Bowl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
NFL
News Break
MLB
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

The Most Dominant Player at Every Position Heading into the 2021 NFL Season

An NFL player can display his dominance in many ways. First, he must rank atop major statistical categories and provide a significant impact on the outcome of games. Take a look at quarterbacks who throw for 40-plus touchdowns and carry their teams to victory, running backs with rushing titles, sacks leaders and go-to wide receivers who constantly face double coverage and win battles against elite cornerbacks.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ angry 9-word response to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from Tokyo Olympics

Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been suspended for a month after a positive marijuana test. In turn, reactions from across the globe poured in and many are upset with the penalty handed to Richardson, who won’t be able to compete in her event with the month-long suspension. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the latest to show his frustration with the situation.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 moves Chiefs can make to best replace Frank Clark if necessary

There could be trouble ahead for the reigning AFC champions in terms of their defensive unit. But the Kansas City Chiefs have some options. It has been a rough few months for Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark. The six-year pro has some legal issues after an arrest in March. Now the speculation begins on his future. Will he be suspended by the league? Will the organization part ways with him? It’s anyone’s guess at the moment and there are plenty of opinions.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Two former Seahawks now facing felony charges

Last week two former Seahawks were involved in off-the-field legal issues. Frank Clark was charged from a March incident involving a weapons violation. Barkevious Mingo with a child sex offense accusation. Fortunately for the Seahawks neither player has been a part of the organization for at least a couple of...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 quarterbacks

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLchatsports.com

Chiefs Rumors Mailbag: Cut Frank Clark? Sign Brian Poole + Is Clyde Edwards-Helaire Good Enough?

Kansas City Chiefs are getting spicier than a ghost pepper with the NFL Season on the horizon. Should the Chiefs cut Frank Clark? Is signing Brian Poole the right choice to help the defense? Is Clyde Edwards-Helaire a good enough running back to stay with Patrick Mahomes and the powerhouse Chiefs offense? Will the Chiefs defense be better this NFL Season and is Patrick Mahomes a hall of famer? Chat Sports host Tom Downey answers all of those questions and more in today’s video. Subscribe to the Kansas City Chiefs Report for more Chiefs videos all offseason long: https://www.
NFLUSA Today

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce responds to backlash over NFL memo on vaccinations

The hot button issue in the NFL is COVID-19 vaccination, and the choices players have made heading into the new season. The league issued a memo last week, stating that a team may be forced to forfeit a game if unvaccinated players test positive, leading to an outbreak of COVID-19. This opened up a flurry of complaints from some of the league’s biggest stars.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ian Rapoport reveals Chiefs plan if Frank Clark misses games in 2021

NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport revealed what the Kansas City Chiefs might do if Frank Clark were to miss games due to gun charge. The Kansas City Chiefs have some uncertainty on their defensive line. Edge rusher Frank Clark was recently charged with one felony count of possession of an assault weapon stemming from an arrest back on March 13. Clark was also arrested in Los Angeles last month for having an Uzi in a gym bag inside of his car and that is still under investigation. That has some Chiefs fans wondering what the team will do if Clark is slated to miss games this upcoming season.
NFLchatsports.com

Will the Buffalo Bills overthrow the Kansas City Chiefs?

Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports. The memorable 2020 season of the Buffalo Bills came to...
NFLfox4kc.com

Arraignment and plea hearing scheduled for Chiefs Frank Clark

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark will face a judge in Los Angeles County in the middle of the NFL season. A Los Angeles County Court Clerk confirmed a judge set an Oct. 4, 2021, date for Clark’s arraignment and plea hearing Wednesday morning. Prosecutors...

Comments / 6

Community Policy