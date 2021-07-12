Cancel
Chicago Blackhawks trade Duncan Keith to Edmonton Oilers

The Chicago Blackhawks are trading veteran defenseman Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for defenseman Caleb Jones and a third-round pick, multiple outlets reported Monday.

Keith, who turns 37 on Friday, has spent his entire 16-year NHL career with the Blackhawks, winning three Stanley Cups and a pair of Norris trophies.

Jones, 24, tallied four assists in 33 games with the Oilers in 2020-21. The 2015 fourth-round pick has 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 93 games over the past three seasons.

Keith, an alternate captain for the Blackhawks since the 2008-09 season, had 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) and 30 penalty minutes in 54 games in 2020-21.

Keith, who has a full no-trade clause and two years remaining on a 13-year, $72 million contract, had reportedly been seeking a trade to be closer to his family in Western Canada.

Also Read:
NHL power rankings: Lightning lead the way after Stanley Cup repeat

Keith’s 1,192 games in a Chicago sweater are second only to Hall of Famer Stan Mikita with 1,396. He also ranks 10th in franchise history with 625 points (105 goals, 520 assists) and is sixth in assists. He won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top blueliner in 2009-10 and 2013-14.

A second-round pick in 2002, Keith helped the Blackhawks hoist the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy during the 2015 Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning and tallied 86 points (18 goals, 68 assists) in 135 career postseason games.

–Field Level Media

