Fort Worth, TX

WATCH: Woman bites flight attendant, gets duct-taped to her airline seat

By Joe Hiti
KRLD News Radio
 17 days ago

A video has gone viral on TikTok showing a woman duct-taped to her seat, with tape over her mouth. The woman was secured to her seat after she had an incident with a flight attendant and attempted to open the plane’s front door.

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

