A lot of people are beyond obsessed with celebrities and their assorted relationships at varying stages. And, while it's pretty natural to have at least a passing interest in how Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are handing their divorce, or how the rekindled romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck makes their many friends and family members feel, we also tend to think a lot about which famous folk are may or may not be in the process of procreating. Well, not long after word began to spread that the former star of The Simple Life, Paris Hilton, was expecting her first child, Hilton opened up with a great response.