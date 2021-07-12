Cancel
MLB

This is Shohei Ohtani’s time to shine

By Matthew Roberson, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 17 days ago

In 2018, an MLB scout said Shohei Ohtani was “ basically like a high school hitter .”

The next year, when Tommy John surgery kept him from pitching, many wondered whether the two-way experiment was worth it, and if the Angels had inadvertently put their star in harm’s way. A huge part of Ohtani’s value as a player — and perhaps an even greater part of his appeal for the fans — is the ability to start at the top of the pitching rotation. When the ubiquitous elbow surgery wiped that out, skepticism understandably crept in.

He returned to the rubber for two diagnostic starts last season. One of them involved five earned runs and three walks without a single out, giving Ohtani the dreaded infinite ERA. He calmed things down a bit in the second go-round, but still it was an abbreviated 1.2 inning showing, and this time it was five walks instead of three. Combined with the fact that he hit .190 in 175 plate appearances, Ohtani’s 2020 stats left a lot of lingering questions.

He’s answered all of those questions this season, however, by making an all caps statement, understood and comprehended from Anaheim to Japan: Shohei Ohtani is the best baseball player in the world.

With the All-Star Game bringing millions of eyes to him, and Ohtani’s eager and refreshing willingness to participate in the Home Run Derby , an international audience can come to that conclusion too, if they haven’t already. The term “unicorn” has become an increasingly popular term to describe athletes with a totally unique skill set, one that borders on mythical. Watching Ohtani play baseball is like seeing a unicorn that’s also part mermaid.

The 33 home runs at the break is a rare feat in itself. That’s already an MLB single-season record for a Japanese player, and the slugging percentage that’s just two points shy of .700 is another head shaking accomplishment. Ohtani leads the league in both categories (as well as total bases), but as his Angels languish in mediocrity while their West Coast home makes them a difficult watch for fans east of the Mississippi, his terrific season is in danger of becoming a tree falling in a forest with nobody around.

Baseball’s summer showcase in Colorado is a great way to change that. Ohtani’s going toe-to-toe with derby contestants like Pete Alonso or Joey Gallo, and Alonso and Gallo are full-time home run hitters. Ohtani has to leave time to make those same hitters look foolish while he’s on the hill.

Not since Charles Woodson’s 1997 Heisman season has America seen a player display such aptitude on both offense and defense. Sure, basketball players routinely switch from offense to defense at the drop of a rebound — and many are elite on both ends — but that’s an inherent part of the game. Basketball players are expected to show up on both sides of the ball. This is a hockey goalie who also nets 30 goals a season, or a Pro Bowl quarterback that lines up at defensive end and registers a double-digit sack total.

The sheer spectacle of 33 home runs at the All-Star break is impressive in its own right. It’d be extra impressive — and before Ohtani, virtually unprecedented — for that 33-homer hitter to pitch at all. Ohtani is doing it every sixth day, and quite well. He’s got a 3.49 ERA through 13 starts. Hitters are mustering a puny .195 batting average against him. The fastball lights up the radar gun at 95 miles per hour, but the splitter is even deadlier. That’s the one that’s put hitters in the dirt on 49 of his 87 strikeouts. According to Statcast’s pitch tracking data, the next person who hits a home run on Ohtani’s splitter will be the first.

Not just the first this season, the first since he landed in Orange County in 2018.

Hilariously, the only person on the planet who can match Ohtani in pound-for-pound talent plays for the same team. Baseball’s best player crown has stayed stapled to Mike Trout’s head for the better part of a decade. Trout is a bit of a reluctant superstar though, and his nagging calf injury will keep him out of the All-Star Game. The unquestioned best pitcher in the game will not be there either. Neither will Ronald Acuña Jr., who tragically tore an ACL in the final series before the break.

Other megawatt stars that the game would love to build around, big and brash personalities like Francisco Lindor and Bryce Harper, or chiseled Adonises like Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger, will also not be wearing an All-Star jersey this year. All four Astros’ decision to skip the party means that fans won’t even have a heel to put their collective hatred behind — robbing them of a very unifying pleasure during these trying times.

Even the unassuming, good ol’ boy stars like Clayton Kershaw and Paul Goldschmidt that so many conservative baseball fans fetishize will be absent. Injuries or plain under-performances kept them off the rosters, leaving a void for a new age VIP to fill.

The man who already made history by earning an All-Star nod as both a pitcher and hitter, and will bat leadoff while starting on the mound in the Midsummer Classic, is about as ideal a void filler as Rob Manfred and Major League Baseball could ask for. Get comfortable this week, baseball fans. Enjoy watching a 27-year-old handsome, marketable athletic freak in his prime play a role that the All-Star Game has literally never cast before.

That supposed high school hitter is ready to graduate, and even scarier for those that have to compete against him, he’s risen to the top of the class.

