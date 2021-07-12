Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Is Moana a True Story?

By Prerna Singh
thecinemaholic.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Disney film ‘Moana’ revolves around the title character, who is a strong-willed young woman and the daughter of the chief of a Polynesian village. As vegetation on the island starts to suffer, Moana is chosen to be the one to return an ancient relic to the goddess, Te Fiti, so that that life can be restored. For that, she must look for Maui, the demigod. Since the musical animated movie includes certain figures from Polynesian myths and folklores, we can see why you might wonder if the story has any base in reality. So, here is everything we have found!

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Musker
Person
Ron Clements
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A True Story#Fish Hook#Polynesians#Eastern#The Oceanic Story Trust#Samoan#Tahitian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
EDNPub

Dive-in Movie: “Moana”

Join us for a special evening swim and movie event at Splash! We’ll be showing Moana on the sun deck, and people can come and go as they please from the pool to the sun deck. In Moana, an adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demigod Maui, who guides her in her quest to become a master way-finder.The movie is PG. 1 hour, 53 minutes. Concessions are available.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Is Fear Street Part Three: 1666 a True Story?

Directed by Leigh Janiak (‘Honeymoon’), ‘Fear Street Part Three: 1666’ is the third and final entry in Netflix’s ‘Fear Street’ trilogy. In the film, Deena (Kiana Madeira) places Sarah Fier’s hand among the rest of her remains and witnesses the truth about the curse that has plagued Shadyside for 350 years. She discovers that the real Sarah Fier was as much a victim as anyone else in Shadyside, and the real perpetrator and their descendants have amassed a great fortune and prominence at the expense of the town.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Where is First Wives Club Filmed? Is it a True Story?

Based on the 1996 comedy film of the same name, ‘First Wives Club’ is a comedy series that follows three divorced women named Ari, Bree, and Hazel who find consolation and support in their friendship after their marriages end terribly. With a similar past, the women understand each other’s emotional and psychological wounds better than anyone else and begin a journey towards a positive, happy and tranquil future.
Books & LiteratureDiscover Mag

City of Legend: Digging up the True Story of Troy

It has bickering and meddling gods, a pouty demigod and a doomed hero, love and heartbreak, triumph and defeat. It’s no wonder The Iliad has influenced western literature for thousands of years. The word ‘Iliad’ comes from ‘Ilion,’ an ancient name for Troy, and the story takes place in the...
Decider

Is ‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’ On Netflix Based On A True Story?

Looking to swoon and be intrigued at the same time? The Last Letter From Your Lover may be the film for you. The romantic drama follows two epic love stories unfolding at once, 50 years apart. Both of the storylines become intertwined when a contemporary female journalist tracks down a couple from the 1960s through hand-written letters she finds in books. The film’s twist may surprise you. If you’re left wondering whether the film was based on a real story or not, you’re not alone. We can help.
Highland, ILwgel.com

Disney’s Moana Jr.

Hard Road Theatre in Highland will present “Disney’s Moana, Jr.” Friday through Sunday, July 23-25 and again July 30-August 1. Friday and Saturday performances are 7 PM and Sunday matinee time is 2 PM. Performances are in the Highland Elementary School Auditorium. For more, visit HardRoad.org.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

K Camp & True Story Gee Connect On "Guts"

K Camp has been propping up the RARE Sound empire for success in the past few years. He hasn't slowed down on his own solo efforts but projects like RARE FAMILY and 2018's RARE Sound showcased the immense talent that his label boasts aside from himself. True Story Gee has been crushing every single track he's released but his chemistry with K Camp brings their hit-making prowess to new heights.
Designers & CollectionsGrazia

House Of Gucci: The True Story Behind Fashion's Biggest Film Of The Year

We dreamed of a scintillating distraction and the internet delivered. A first look at new fashion biopic House of Gucci - delivered through a series of Instagram pics and seemingly ‘sneaky’ pap shots over the last few months and now, finally, the trailer - has piqued more than a bit of interest in the movie which follows the ascent and assassination of Maurizio Gucci, former boss of the Italian fashion house.
WorldHello Magazine

Al Roker updates fans with concerning video from Tokyo

Al Roker was overwhelmed with well-wishes on Wednesday after a video he shared sparked concern. The Today show weatherman found himself in some frightening conditions while in Tokyo where he is providing coverage of the Olympics. Al took to Instagram to share footage of an unbelievable thunder and lightning storm...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Yellowstone Season 4: Release Date, Cast and Plot with Everything We Have!!!

Yellowstone Season 4 Updates: Kevin Coaster and his ranching household would return in Yellowstone’s fourth season. Yellowstone’s fourth season is on the way, but not for a long time till now. The Paramount Network seasoned that the superhit drama will not emerge till the fall – it has been recommended that a November streaming is on the cards.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson looked like a bonafide popstar as she recreated an iconic Britney Spears look for her upcoming movie Senior Year. The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy. Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy