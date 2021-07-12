North Texas airlines continue schedules to Maui despite mayor's asks for fewer tourists

The Dallas Business Journal surveyed commercial property managers beginning Jan. 4, 2021. The surveys were sent via email to companies who opted-in to the Business Journal’s surveys and met eligibility requirements. To be eligible for The List, the company must run commercial buildings for clients and a location within North Texas. Of the 73 eligible companies surveyed, 31 responded. Hillwood, the company that ranked No. 7 last year, declined to submit a survey this year. The Business Journal can not independently verify information provided by individual companies.