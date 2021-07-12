Cancel
North Texas airlines continue schedules to Maui despite mayor's asks for fewer tourists

By Catherine Leffert
Dallas Business Journal
 17 days ago
As leisure travel rapidly rebounds from being steamrolled during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maui mayor is asking for help from airlines. At a recent news conference, Mayor Michael Victorino said he has asked airlines to limit seats to Maui, the Associated Press reported. Since then, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines have both said they don’t have plans to change their schedules.

