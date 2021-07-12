Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Feds warn of rare possible side effect from Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine

By Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 17 days ago

U.S. public health officials warned Monday that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 may cause an increased risk of an ultra-rare auto-immune disorder.

The Centers for Disease Control said about 100 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome, in which the immune system attacks the nervous system, have been identified among the nearly 13 million Americans who have been given the J&J vaccine.

That’s about three to five times the number of cases that would be expected in the general population.

“The results do likely indicate a small possible risk of this side effect,” the CDC said in a statement.

Most of the cases were identified in men over 50 years old. Guillain-Barre syndrome is generally treatable but can cause paralysis or death in rare and severe cases.

Officials still insist the J&J vaccine, like other vaccines, is widely safe and effective.

But the Food and Drug Administration is expected to issue a warning about Guillain-Barré syndrome for those taking the single-shot vaccine, which has not been as widely used in the U.S. due to unrelated production woes.

The J&J vaccine has also been tied to rare cases of blood clots and stroke-like illnesses in some patients, most of whom are younger women.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#Covid 19 Vaccine#Immune System#Covid#The Johnson Johnson#Guillain Barr#Americans#J J#Cdc#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine are 'mixing and matching' by getting Pfizer or Moderna boosters due to fears over the Indian 'Delta' variant

Some Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine are seeking out booster shots of other vaccines despite the practice not recommended by U.S. health officials. Those seeking extra doses want more protection as the Indian 'Delta' variant spreads across the U.S. cases with studies showing that J&J is...
Public HealthFort Worth Star-Telegram

Face masks recommended for those vaccinated against COVID — in these cases, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday updated its face mask guidance for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a news briefing that the agency now recommends that, in areas with “substantial and high transmission” of the virus, fully vaccinated people should wear masks in public indoor settings, including schools, to help prevent the spread of the highly-contagious delta variant.
Public Healthwashingtoninformer.com

Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Worth Risk, CDC Says

Taking the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, which has come under scrutiny for possible links to heart and neurological conditions, is worth any potential risks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Dr. Hannah Rosenbaum, a CDC researcher, told the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Thursday that the...
Medical & BiotechBoston Globe

Emergent resumes production of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions Inc. to resume production of the shot after a series of mishaps that led it to halt manufacturing. The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based contract manufacturer said in statement on Thursday that U.S. regulators decided to...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Masks, vaccines could stop COVID spike within 2 weeks: CDC director

A renewed vaccine push mixed with masking could flatten America’s recent spike in coronavirus cases within two weeks, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday morning. Dr. Rochelle Walensky sounded the hopeful note after her health agency reversed lenient face-covering guidelines on Tuesday, urging even vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors at schools ...
Public Healthorganiclifestylemagazine.com

Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine Linked to Neurological Disorder

The FDA has added a warning of an increased risk to Guillain-Barre syndrome following the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that causes nerve damage and can result in paralysis. Based on an analysis of Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting (VAERS) data, there have been...
Industryhealthleadersmedia.com

Worries about the Delta variant could be overdone based on clues from Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, and Intuitive Surgical

Seemingly everywhere you turn these days. there's bad news about the coronavirus delta variant. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky recently said the delta variant is "one of the most infectious respiratory viruses we know of." The highly contagious strain is the culprit behind increasing COVID-19 cases across the U.S. and much of the world.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

How effective is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against new variants?

Coronavirus cases are on the rise nationwide and so are concerns about the effectiveness of current vaccines.  According to a new medical study reported in the New York Times, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is "much less effective against the Delta and Lambda variants than against the original virus.”  Dr. Alan Williamson at Eisenhower Health The post How effective is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against new variants? appeared first on KESQ.
Aspen, COalbuquerqueexpress.com

Aspen to release first batch of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines

South Africa's largest pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharmacare will release the first batch of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines on Monday. The local manufacturer of the vaccines said they will be released from its Gqeberha manufacturing site in the Eastern Cape and will be made available through the African Union's African Vaccination Acquisition Task Team platform.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
TiffinOhio.net

New COVID-19 vaccine warnings don’t mean it’s unsafe – they mean the system to report side effects is working

While the COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the U.S. have been proved to be safe and effective, recent reports of rare adverse events, or side effects, have raised concerns. On July 12, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved an update to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine fact sheet to include an increased risk of the rare nerve condition Guillain-Barré syndrome. This follows previous reports linking the J&J vaccine with a rare blood clot.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is LESS EFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant than Pfizer and Moderna shots, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is less effective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant than other shots, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-dose vaccine were twice as low compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Doctor in Sydney's Covid epicentre warns patients are still turning down the 'very effective' AstraZeneca vaccine - despite ultra-rare blood clots linked to the jab being easier to treat than ever

A doctor has revealed there are still hundreds rejecting the AstraZeneca vaccine in one of Sydney's biggest Covid-19 hot spots despite the fact highly rare blood clotting disorders linked to the jab are becoming increasingly easier to treat. Dr Kean-Seng Lim runs a medical centre in Mount Druitt, in the...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy