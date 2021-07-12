Who Is Shuma-Gorath In The Marvel Universe?

The Loki finale has arrived, and there’s plenty for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to talk about. Not only do we have confirmation that the series will continue with a second season, but we have the perfect set-up for what’s to come in the MCU. Whether you were immensely satisfied with the culmination of Loki’s journey or had a hard time connecting with the God of Mischief due to his deceptive deeds, you’re probably still interested in some Easter eggs throughout the episode. So let’s dig into the Loki episode 6 Easter eggs.