One of the biggest hurdles that medical cannabis faces in its path towards mainstream acceptance is that it’s incredibly hard to create pharmaceutical-like consistency in the product. This is true of any plant-based therapy, as slight variations in the growth cycle from yield to yield can and do result in changes to the final product. In other words, last year’s harvest is going to be a little different from this year’s harvest, no matter how hard you try to recreate the conditions. This is a far cry from modern pharmaceuticals which can be replicated with very little deviation from batch to batch.