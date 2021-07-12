An Extensive Blue-Green Algae Bloom Closes Beaches in Burlington

All public beaches in Burlington have been closed because of an extensive cyanobacteria bloom in Lake Champlain. The algal blooms — which look like pea soup or spilled paint on the water's surface — were first spotted at 11:15 a.m. on Monday at Blanchard Beach and the Cove at Oakledge Park during a visual inspection by staff, said Deryk Roach, Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront's parks and central facilities superintendent. Minutes later, a staff member identified a bloom at North Beach. Before noon, Texaco Beach and Leddy Beach were closed because of the algae as well.