Burlington, VT

An Extensive Blue-Green Algae Bloom Closes Beaches in Burlington

By Alison Novak
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All public beaches in Burlington have been closed because of an extensive cyanobacteria bloom in Lake Champlain. The algal blooms — which look like pea soup or spilled paint on the water's surface — were first spotted at 11:15 a.m. on Monday at Blanchard Beach and the Cove at Oakledge Park during a visual inspection by staff, said Deryk Roach, Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront's parks and central facilities superintendent. Minutes later, a staff member identified a bloom at North Beach. Before noon, Texaco Beach and Leddy Beach were closed because of the algae as well.

