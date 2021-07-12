Cancel
Texas State

ERCOT announces new actions being taken to improve Texas power grid reliability

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 17 days ago
Last week, July 6, Gov. Abbott sent a letter to the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) calling for action from the PUC and ERCOT regarding the reliability of the Texas electric grid and it's power generation capacity.

ERCOT in response issued a letter to the Governor detailing strategies the corporation is taking to meet those directives.

The immediate actions being taken include:

  • Increasing the amount of electric power generation.
  • Purchasing significantly more power reserves.
  • Releasing power reserves to meet customer demand quicker.
  • Procuring additional power reserves during uncertain weather forecasts.

According to the letter, ERCOT is taking a proactive and aggressive approach to ensure generation supply and has implemented new protocols to provide price certainty during emergency conditions.

"I have been working closely with ERCOT and PUC leadership to identify and expedite needed changes at ERCOT, as well as quickly implement the mandates from the 87th Legislature," said the letter signed by ERCOT Interim President Brad Jones. "We have made a lot of progress in recent weeks at ERCOT, but we know there is still much work to be done."

The organization will also be releasing a plan to improve communication with Texans about what is being done and ensure grid reliability.

“These strategies, combined with the enhanced enforcement tools provided by the Texas Legislature, will ensure greater stability and reliability of the Texas electric grid,” said Governor Abbott. “I work every week with the PUC and ERCOT to ensure that Texans have the reliable electric power they expect and deserve.”

