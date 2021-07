Ross Colton kicked off a good old-fashioned Summer with Stanley Tour with a trip to a local rink in Hamilton, New Jersey. The Tampa Bay Lightning forward, who scored the Stanley Cup-clinching goal, was the first member of the team to get the trophy for a home visit. Last year, because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Lightning players and staff did not get to take the Stanley Cup home for individual celebrations around the world but were mostly limited to staying the Tampa Bay area.