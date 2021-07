The Miami Marlins (43-57) will challenge the Baltimore Orioles (34-64) in a quick two-game face-off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 7:05 PM ET. Miami split the four-game weekend set versus the San Diego Padres after losing the first two installments at 2-3 and 2-5 but managed to get back and won the last two matches at 3-2 on Saturday and 9-3 in the finale on Sunday. The Marlins will try to extend their winning streak by facing the Baltimore Orioles in Game 1 of a short two-game challenge on Tuesday. Last time out, Miami exploded in the 6th frame with five runs scored while hitting 12 shots in a 9-3 victory over Baltimore. The bullpen allowed only two earned runs on five hits with two free bases awarded and struck out 11 San Diego batters in picking up the victory for the Fish.