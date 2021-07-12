Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US to Cuba: 'Respect rights of Cuban people'

shorelinemedia.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized the Cuban government amid some of the biggest displays of antigovernment sentiment on the island nation in decades. (July 2021) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/0879f4d7fcc84f1fa0565cb5a78877c7.

www.shorelinemedia.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cuban#State#Breaking News#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
News Break
Youtube
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
NBC News

Biden to host Cuban American leaders to discuss response to Cuba protests

President Joe Biden will host Cuban American leaders at the White House on Friday to discuss the recent historic protests in the Caribbean nation and his administration’s response, including new sanctions on Cuban leaders and establishing internet access for Cubans. Those in attendance will include political and community leaders as...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Sen. Rubio: ‘All of the impediments to remittances to the people of Cuba are not on our side of it. It's on the Cuban side’

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), who serves on the Foreign Relations and Intelligence Committees, to discuss the situation in Cuba, Havana syndrome, and rising COVID cases in Florida. Sen. Rubio says, “All of the impediments to remittances to the people of Cuba are not on our side of it. It's on the Cuban side, on the regime side.” July 22, 2021.
Huntsville, ALWHNT-TV

Huntsville stands in solidarity with the people of Cuba

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – For more than 10 days people all over the nation and certain parts of the world have been amplifying the voice of the Cuban people. On July 11, 2021, the people of Cuba took to its streets to protest the lack of food on the island, a deteriorating health care system and above all, they’re asking for basic human rights and freedom from the communist regime that has been oppressing its people for over 60 years.
U.S. Politicsshorelinemedia.net

Price: US will help Cubans, but not regime

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price says the U.S. is looking into ways to help the Cuban people but they will also make sure that none of it ends up in the "regime's coffers." (July 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden must rally US allies, stand with Cuban people

Last weekend, thousands of Cubans took to the streets in the largest grassroots protest the country has experienced since 1959. Their grievances are familiar — COVID-19 devastated a society already struggling with plunging tourism revenues, collapsing medical infrastructure and the government’s failure to distribute food, medicine, vaccines and services. But...
Miami, FLwlrn.org

Cuban Exiles Want The World On Their Side, Not Cuba's. Try Persuasion, Not Petulance

Of all the sentiments Cuban-Americans voiced during their demonstration in Washington D.C. this week — in solidarity with last week’s unprecedented anti-government protests in Cuba — this one from Miami resident Marlen Garcia turned my middle-aged head:. “The Cuban government needs pressure,” Garcia told the Miami Herald, “like America and...
Protestsroanokebeacon.com

Cuban uprisings are a reminder of why America deserves protection and respect

Last week thousands of angry, disaffected Cubans took to the streets to march and protest against the tyrannical communist government, which has held them hostage for the last three generations. According to most major news outlets, the spectacle was truly an unprecedented display of solidarity and a righteous call for...
Foreign PolicyWashington Examiner

Lloyd Austin issues warning to China over Taiwan

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a warning toward China this week regarding aggression in the Pacific. Austin, who spoke at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore on Tuesday, said the United States "will not flinch when our interests are threatened," specifically referencing supporting Taiwan, but added that the U.S. is not seeking a "confrontation" with China.
Advocacykiro7.com

UN rights chief urges release of Cuban protesters

PARIS — (AP) — The U.N. rights chief is urging the release of all those detained in Cuba’s protests and calling on the government to address their grievances. In a statement Friday, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called for an investigation into the death of a protester in Havana, a 36-year-old who died Monday during clashes between demonstrators and police.
WorldMinneapolis Star Tribune

Top US diplomat talks relocation of Afghan allies in Kuwait

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United States is negotiating with Kuwait and other countries whether they can host Afghans who supported the American war effort and could face Taliban revenge attacks if they stay in Afghanistan, America's top diplomat said Thursday. During a visit to tiny, oil-rich Kuwait, U.S....
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

Chinese ambassador Qin Gang arrives in US

Washington DC [US], July 29 (ANI): Qin Gang, the new Ambassador of China to the United States, arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday to assume office. "The door of China-US relations, which is already open, cannot be closed. This is the trend of the world, the call of the times, and the will of the people," Qin Gang told media upon his arrival, as quoted by Global Times.

Comments / 0

Community Policy