US to Cuba: 'Respect rights of Cuban people'

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – For more than 10 days people all over the nation and certain parts of the world have been amplifying the voice of the Cuban people. On July 11, 2021, the people of Cuba took to its streets to protest the lack of food on the island, a deteriorating health care system and above all, they’re asking for basic human rights and freedom from the communist regime that has been oppressing its people for over 60 years.