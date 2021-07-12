Raven-Symone, Loni Love to host two Daytime Emmy ceremonies; ‘Power Book III: Kanan’ renewed ahead of premiere; & more
Raven-Symoné and Loni Love have signed on to respectively host the next two Daytime Emmy ceremonies, Variety reports. The Daytime Emmys Children’s & Animation awards, which will be held virtually on Saturday, July 17, at 8 p.m. ET, will be hosted by Raven-Symoné, a previous Daytime Emmy nominee. Meanwhile Love will take on the virtual hosting duties for the Daytime Emmys Fiction & Lifestyle awards on Sunday, July 18, at 8 p.m. ET. Both events will be streamed on the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ Emmy OTT platform.southernillinoisnow.com
