The Cleveland Indians selected Trenton Denholm – Right-handed Starting Pitcher with the 14th round pick (426th overall) in the 2021 MLB Draft. The Boston Red Sox drafted Denholm in the 26th round of the 2017 MLB Draft but choose to honor his college commitment with UC Irvine. In 2020 he was the Big West Pitcher of the year and followed was dominant in the Cape Cod League, going over 30 innings without allowing an earned run. The soon-to-be-former Anteaters ace pitched with current Indians minor leaguer Logan T. Allen (FIU) for Team USA. Things went sideways on Denholm this season as he was very hittable this spring, allowing 10.32 hits per 9 innings. He gambled on himself by returning to school after being draft-eligible in 2020, and it didn’t work out as hoped. Denholm logged 82 innings, punching out 70 batters (7.68 K9) and walking 28 (3.07 BB9).