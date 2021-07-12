Phoebe Bridgers Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Having kicked off the year with their standout NIRATIAS album, Chevelle will hit the road this fall bringing their new music to audiences across the country. The band just announced two legs of headline dates that will having them touring the U.S. in both September and November. The initial leg kicks off Sept. 1 in Kansas City and runs through Sept. 25 in Mankato, Minnesota, while the second leg picks up on Nov. 4 in Milwaukee and runs through Nov. 21 in Pittsburgh. See all of the stops listed below.