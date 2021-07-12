Cancel
Music

Phoebe Bridgers Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

By Alison Alber
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndie-rock artist Phoebe Bridgers announced her first headlining tour since 2019, according to spin.com. The tour will be in support of Bridgers’ critically acclaimed album Punisher. While the album was released a year ago, because of the pandemic, there was no tour to support the album, even though Bridgers performed several live streams and played selected songs live at SNL. Her guitar from this performance just recently went up for auction.

