Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Thrill Seekers Unite! These Are the Top 10 Amusement Parks in the U.S.

By Karly Wood
Posted by 
Red Tricycle
Red Tricycle
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wondering where to plan your next vaycay that also guarantees some heart-thumping fun? Make sure its home to one of these top amusement parks!. USA Today recently published the most thrilling theme parks in the U.S. based off of reader votes and the list is a sure fire winner. Editors at 10Best paired up with experts to pick nominees, then readers whittled the list down to their fave? Did you local park make the cut? Keep scrolling to see who won!

redtri.com

Comments / 0

Red Tricycle

Red Tricycle

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

Red Tricycle fuels the parenting universe with daily inspiration for family fun. Helping families to have more fun and make more memories with their kids.

 https://www.redtri.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Theme Parks#U S#Thrill Seekers#Seaworld#Busch Gardens#Williamsburg Dollywood#Tampa Cedar Point#Hershey#Penn#Berry Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Laurel, MTKULR8

Amusement Park Drive-In may be closing "forever"

BILLINGS - The opportunity to "catch a movie under the stars from the comfort of your car" may be coming to a close after the Amusement Park Drive-In had a rough year. The Drive-In theater, near Laurel, became a staple for community members looking to get out of their house and enjoy new entertainment outdoors. But now, the theater says it may have to close, "possibly forever."
audacy.com

WATCH: Disney World gorilla hurls poo projectiles at park-goers

In a post captioned “Crappy day at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom,” TikTok user @lovindisworld shared a moment where a gorilla defecated in its hand and then threw it at the onlookers. Listen to your favorite News/Talk station now on Audacy. The poo projectile luckily missed the TikToker as they sidestepped...
TravelThrillist

The Most Exciting New Theme Park Rides Opening This Year

Get ready to lose your lunch. There are a lot of new rides hitting US theme parks in 2021. More than a few of us could go for a good scream right now. Theme parks are back in 2021; they're welcoming guests—with some restrictions still in place—and making up for lost time.
LifestylePosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Coaster woes continue at Six Flags Great Adventure

Six Flags Great Adventure continues to have issues with some of thier most popular roller coasters. Separate incidents caused the shutdown of The Joker and Nitro coasters this week. Both rides have been inspected, and are back in operation as of this morning. NJ.com reports a young boy suffered a...
Lifestylethemeparktourist.com

Which of These Characters Made for Disney’s Overseas Parks Do YOU Think Should Come to America?

There was a time when Imagineers just made stuff up. No, seriously. Given just how long it’s been since each Disney Park added an intellectual-property free ride, it can be tough to even member that some of Disney’s most memorable, iconic, and beloved characters haven’t come from movies at all, but from the minds of Imagineers! Years ago, we took a look at some of our favorite “Original Characters” – animals, aliens, and androids created just for Disney Parks! – and frankly, that list holds up pretty well...
Florida Stateorlandoweekly.com

Disney Cruise Line is moving into a new Florida port

Despite last year’s unprecedented shutdown of the cruise industry, Disney is pushing forward with its plans to add three new ships in the coming years. That will more than double the capacity for the cruise line, with the new Triton Class ships bringing along 1,250 staterooms. This expansion doesn't just mean more traffic for Port Canaveral, as the line has announced a new home for the first time in decades.
Travelallears.net

The Worst Places to Stay in Disney World

Are you trying to decide where to stay on your next Walt Disney World vacation?. It can be pretty hard to make a decision with so many Disney Resort options! Thankfully, we’ve got YOUR reviews on all the Disney Resorts on our website, and today we’re sharing the list of the 10 worst-rated choices — according to AllEars readers.
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Guest Death Confirmed in Disney World Incident Report

Walt Disney World Resort may be “The Most Magical Place on Earth” but, from time to time, incidents, unfortunately, happen in all theme parks, no matter how safe they are or how well-trained their staff members are. Disney World Cast Members, of course, do their best to keep rides and...
Travelkennythepirate.com

All Outdoor Disney World Attractions are Now Closed

Several Disney World attractions are closed as bad weather moves in to the Central Florida area. What do you like to do on a rainy day at Disney?. Showers and thunder have made their way to Disney World today, July 27. Rain is common throughout the summer months. However, the weather today is affecting many attractions.
TravelPosted by
Only In South Carolina

This Giant Inflatable Water Park In South Carolina Proves There’s Still A Kid In All Of Us

Water activities abound in the Palmetto State. From beaches to lakes and waterfall swimming holes, you’re never far from your next opportunity to pop in the water to cool off and have some fun! One of the largest floating aqua parks on the east coast is right here in our own front yard and it’s […] The post This Giant Inflatable Water Park In South Carolina Proves There’s Still A Kid In All Of Us appeared first on Only In Your State.
Inside the Magic

Florida Rain FLOODS Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom

If Florida summers are known for one thing (aside from the heat) it’s rain. Summertime at Walt Disney World consists of lots of sun, several thunderstorms, and random pop-up showers — meaning, if you have an upcoming vacation, be prepared! Bring sunscreen, sunglasses, hats, light clothing, and ponchos as both the sun and the rain consistently compete with one another during the summer months in Florida.
AnimalsInside the Magic

Gorilla Throws Poop at Guest in Disney’s Animal Kingdom!

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is a theme park zoo hybrid that is both unique and interactive. You can see the animals in the popular Safari attraction, or take one of the walking trails. These animals are real and can be unpredictable, and the encounters with them often make for unforgettable experiences.
Put-in-bay, OHputinbaydaily.com

Put-in-Bay Harbor Attractions

Put-in-Bay Harbor, on a sun-filled and most comfortable summer’s day, rewards visitors who have a variety of interests. Kayaking, a picnic at Ohio’s smallest state park–Oak Point, and sailing all contribute to a satisfying visit.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
Only In Pittsburgh

These 5 Swimming Spots Have The Most Pristine Water Near Pittsburgh

Summers get pretty darn hot in Pittsburgh. Some days, in fact, feel like we’re walking straight into a sauna. While A/C’s a great way to stay cool all summer long, sometimes we want to spend those hot summer days outdoors, soaking up the sun and staying cool in a pristine lake, like these five swimming […] The post These 5 Swimming Spots Have The Most Pristine Water Near Pittsburgh appeared first on Only In Your State.
Travel104.1 WIKY

America’s Favorite Amusement Parks

Now that it’s summer, lots of Americans will be seeking some fun and entertainment at various theme parks across the country. But which ones are worth making an extra trip to visit?. Well, “USA Today” asked readers to vote on their Favorite Amusement Parks, and with over 400 parks and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy