Thrill Seekers Unite! These Are the Top 10 Amusement Parks in the U.S.

There was a time when Imagineers just made stuff up. No, seriously. Given just how long it’s been since each Disney Park added an intellectual-property free ride, it can be tough to even member that some of Disney’s most memorable, iconic, and beloved characters haven’t come from movies at all, but from the minds of Imagineers! Years ago, we took a look at some of our favorite “Original Characters” – animals, aliens, and androids created just for Disney Parks! – and frankly, that list holds up pretty well...