Back-to-back Women’s Super League champions, and Women’s Champions League finalists Chelsea have one of the most best squads in women’s football, not just in attack where the likes of Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr earn all the plaudits, but in defence as well. In fact, many of our biggest victories in the last couple years have been secured thanks to great saves made by goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger — perhaps never bigger than when she saved not one, but two penalties against Atlético Madrid in last year’s Champions League Round of 16 first leg.