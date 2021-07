Hello, i am trying to root my tablet and all the videos that i saw, it says that i need to downlad an app (kingroot) and in the app should show me if the root has been succesful, but i never cant open the app because it just shows me the "main menu" but after a few seconds, the app takes me up of the app, (I tried to use a diferent app and the situation was the same, until restart the device), another way to acces to root is to download another app (magisk manager) and run it since the recovery custome mode , but i dont have a custom recovery, so, for to be able to download the custome recovery, i need the twrp app but in the website my device it not enable.