Forza Motorsport 7 is going back into the garage in the coming weeks. Given backward compatibility and digital storefronts, it’s rare for a game to simply go away these days, but that’s exactly what’s happening to Forza Motorsport 7, which will reach its “end of life status” in September. This is likely the result of the game’s car licenses expiring – you’d think Microsoft would be able to pay to keep those up, but I guess they’ve decided it’s time to move onto the next Forza Motorsport. Here’s developer Turn 10 Studios’ full statement on the matter…