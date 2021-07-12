Bears' Matt Nagy: ‘Time Is Now' for Offense to Put Up Points

The Chicago Bears front office decided not to move on from Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy this offseason despite multiple rumors they were on the hot seat. Many fans were screaming for both to be let go. Ryan Pace redeemed himself in most fan’s eyes by walking away from the 2021 NFL Draft with both Justin Fields and Teven Jenkins. Now, it is time to see if Matt Nagy can do the same by coaching this team to a competitive season and playoff appearance.