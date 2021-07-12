Cancel
Bears' Matt Nagy: ‘Time Is Now' for Offense to Put Up Points

By Alex Shapiro
NBC Chicago
Cover picture for the articleNagy: 'Time is now' for offense to put up points originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the Bears hired Matt Nagy to lead the team, the expectation was he’d help the offense— which had long dwelled near the bottom of the NFL running vanilla concepts— enter the 21st century. But aside from a few short stretches, the offense under Nagy hasn’t looked much more dynamic over the past three seasons than it did under John Fox.

