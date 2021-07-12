Special Weather Statement issued for Sandusky, Seneca, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sandusky; Seneca; Wood A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN SENECA...SOUTHWESTERN SANDUSKY AND SOUTHEASTERN WOOD COUNTIES At 405 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Fostoria, moving northeast at 15 mph. The public has reported funnel clouds with these storms. Locations impacted include Tiffin, Fremont, Fostoria, Green Springs, Ballville, Bettsville, Risingsun, Republic, Helena, West Millgrove, Burgoon, Bascom, Kansas and Stony Prairie. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.