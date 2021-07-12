Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandusky County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Sandusky, Seneca, Wood by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sandusky; Seneca; Wood A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN SENECA...SOUTHWESTERN SANDUSKY AND SOUTHEASTERN WOOD COUNTIES At 405 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Fostoria, moving northeast at 15 mph. The public has reported funnel clouds with these storms. Locations impacted include Tiffin, Fremont, Fostoria, Green Springs, Ballville, Bettsville, Risingsun, Republic, Helena, West Millgrove, Burgoon, Bascom, Kansas and Stony Prairie. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Nws#Special Weather Statement#Nws#16 45 00
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tiffin, OH
County
Seneca County, OH
State
Kansas State
City
Bascom, OH
County
Sandusky County, OH
City
Burgoon, OH
City
Sandusky, OH
City
Green Springs, OH
City
Fostoria, OH
City
Fremont, OH
County
Wood County, OH
City
West Millgrove, OH
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
MoviesPosted by
Reuters

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release

LOS ANGELES, July 29 (Reuters) - Scarlett Johansson, star of the Marvel superhero movie "Black Widow," sued the Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) on Thursday, alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters. The dual release strategy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy