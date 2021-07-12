Special Weather Statement issued for Chester, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chester; Union A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHWESTERN CHESTER AND SOUTHEASTERN UNION COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM EDT At 407 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles northwest of VC Summer Nuclear Station, or 6 miles south of Carlisle, moving northeast at 20 mph. Locations to be impacted include Carlisle, Tuckertown and Leeds. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail and very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.