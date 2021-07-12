Red Flag Warning issued for Absaroka Mountains, North Shoshone NF, Cody Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains, North Shoshone NF; Cody Foothills; North Big Horn Basin, Worland BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Strong Gusty Winds...and Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY Fire Zones...275...276. In Northwest WY Fire Zone....286. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In North Central WY...Big Horn...Hot Springs...Park. * WIND: Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: There will be an increased chance for lightning activity with thunderstorms. * HUMIDITY: As low as 20 percent.