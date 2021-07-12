Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Nickelodeon celebrates 'Blue's Clues' anniversary with movie

Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RpUTi_0auh7id600

NEW YORK (AP) - Nickelodeon is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its popular "Blue's Clues" series by commissioning a movie featuring stars of the current reboot, "Blues Clues & You."

In the movie, Josh and Blue travel to New York City to audition for a Broadway show.

Production begins this summer.

The original "Blue's Clues" debuted on the kids' network on Sept. 8, 1996, and ran for six seasons, while the new show is in its second season.

Current star Josh Dela Cruz will appear in a nostalgic music video with former hosts Steve Burns and Donovan Patton.

Old episodes of "Blue's Clues" are currently available for streaming.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Burns
Person
Donovan Patton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues#Music Video#Ap#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Nickelodeon
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy