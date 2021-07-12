Cancel
Burlington County, NJ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Burlington, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burlington; Mercer; Monmouth; Ocean THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN OCEAN...SOUTH CENTRAL MERCER...NORTHERN BURLINGTON...SOUTHWESTERN MONMOUTH SOUTHEASTERN BUCKS AND NORTHEASTERN PHILADELPHIA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southern and central New Jersey...and southeastern Pennsylvania.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Burlington, NJ
Pennsylvania State
Burlington County, NJ
Mercer County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
#Severe Weather#Philadelphia#Heavy Rain#Central New Jersey
