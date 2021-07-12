Cancel
Glascock County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Glascock, Hancock, Jefferson, Warren, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Glascock; Hancock; Jefferson; Warren; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN JEFFERSON...NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...SOUTHEASTERN HANCOCK...GLASCOCK AND SOUTHERN WARREN COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM EDT At 406 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Matthews to near Avera and Sandersville, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Sandersville, Gibson, Wrens, Stapleton, Avera, Mitchell, Edge Hill, Edgehill, Hamburg State Park, Shoals, Downs, Jewell, Warthen, Beall Springs, Grange, Matthews, Agricola, Reese, Stellaville and Bastonville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

