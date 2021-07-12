Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Harris, Fort Bend, Inland Brazoria, Inland Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Harris; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Harris; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty; Waller CLUSTER OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS MOVING THROUGH HARRIS COUNTY At 305 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of North Cleveland to near Splendora to near Willowbrook to near Addicks Park Ten. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Northwestern Pasadena, northwestern Pearland, northeastern Sugar Land, northern Missouri City, Stafford, Bellaire, Humble, West University Place, Katy, Galena Park, Jacinto City, Cleveland, Jersey Village, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Cloverleaf, Downtown Houston, Greenway / Upper Kirby Area and Kingwood.