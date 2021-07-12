Red Flag Warning issued for Salt and Wyoming Ranges, West Zone Bridger Teton NF by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Salt and Wyoming Ranges, West Zone Bridger Teton NF RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Strong Gusty Winds...and Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In West Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 414. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: * HUMIDITY: As low as 15 percent.