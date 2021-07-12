‘Hunt: Showdown’ gets first new map in three years
Crytek has released a new map for Hunt: Showdown. DeSalle joins existing terrains Still Water Bayou and Lawson Delta, and is the first new addition in three years. According to developers, “DeSalle is designed to bring you a wide range of new gameplay possibilities and experiences. It brings a new foreboding autumnal theme to the bayou.” There are also “16 distinct new areas, bringing together two sprawling urban towns, plus industrial and farmyard areas.”www.nme.com
