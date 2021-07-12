Cancel
Video Games

‘Hunt: Showdown’ gets first new map in three years

By Ali Shutler
NME
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrytek has released a new map for Hunt: Showdown. DeSalle joins existing terrains Still Water Bayou and Lawson Delta, and is the first new addition in three years. According to developers, “DeSalle is designed to bring you a wide range of new gameplay possibilities and experiences. It brings a new foreboding autumnal theme to the bayou.” There are also “16 distinct new areas, bringing together two sprawling urban towns, plus industrial and farmyard areas.”

