‘Hunt: Showdown’ gets first new map in three years

Red Dead Online's latest update adds the Ember of the East opportunity, plus a new crime contract with three new missions. "Sources hear tell of a beguiling, flawless ruby known as The Ember of The East, tucked away for safe keeping somewhere in Annesburg," Rockstar says. "Rumours are aswirl that tensions are high between the Senator’s liaison and the foreman of the local mine. Keeping your cool may help reveal additional information, though you’re free to approach and engage as you see fit." Completing this opportunity earns you a free off-hand holster, while completing it on Ruthless difficulty "will also unlock the Annesburg Cap for purchase from Madam Nazar."