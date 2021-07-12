Cancel
Polk County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Polk, Walker by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Polk; Walker SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 233 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Willis to Conroe to near Tomball to Hockley. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Conroe, Tomball, Cleveland, Willis, Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Spring, Hockley, Oak Ridge North, Waller, Shepherd, Panorama Village, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Magnolia, Woodbranch, Cut And Shoot, New Waverly and Coldspring.

#Special Weather Statement#Polk#14 37 00#Cut And Shoot
