Mecosta County, MI

Mecosta County deputies search for 'dangerous fugitive'

By Bianca Cseke
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 17 days ago
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says it’s actively searching for a man they consider to be a “dangerous fugitive.”

Joshua J. Voorhee, 36, or Barryton led deputies on a pursuit Sunday evening through Sheridan Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

It resulted in Voorhees hitting a patrol car with his vehicle before he fled on foot into a swamp in northwest Isabella County.

He has multiple warrants for his arrest.

Anyone with information may contact the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 592-0150.

