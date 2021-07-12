Mecosta County deputies search for 'dangerous fugitive'

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says it’s actively searching for a man they consider to be a “dangerous fugitive.”

Joshua J. Voorhee, 36, or Barryton led deputies on a pursuit Sunday evening through Sheridan Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

It resulted in Voorhees hitting a patrol car with his vehicle before he fled on foot into a swamp in northwest Isabella County.

He has multiple warrants for his arrest.

Anyone with information may contact the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 592-0150.