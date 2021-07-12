Cedric The Entertainer To Host 2021 Emmy Awards

HBO is known for providing audiences with quality entertainment, so it’s no surprise that the network always does quite well at the Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Last year, HBO won more Emmy Awards than any other network, bringing home 30 trophies for outstanding contributions to the television industry. It looks like more awards are in HBO’s future. This year marks the nineteenth time that HBO received more nominations than any other television network for shows like Lovecraft Country and Mare of Easttown. HBO Max, HBO’s new(ish) streaming service, helped HBO amass nominations with offerings exclusive to the site like The Flight Attendant and Raised By Wolves. Together, HBO and HBO Max garnered 130 Emmy nominations– not too shabby!