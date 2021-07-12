Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Pics: British army parachutist crashes through CA resident’s roof

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA British soldier crashed through the roof of a home in Southern California last week after his parachute failed to fully deploy during a training exercise. According to the Atascadero Police Department (APD), on July 6 just before 5 p.m., Atascadero Emergency Dispatch received several reports of the accident in the 9500 block of Via Cielo. Officers were able to locate the soldier “who had fallen through the exterior and interior roof of a residence.”

americanmilitarynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Atascadero, CA
Crime & Safety
Atascadero, CA
Accidents
State
California State
City
Atascadero, CA
Atascadero, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Army#Accident#Sas#The New York Post#Ksby#Independent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Army
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Girl, 17, accused of stabbing female Uber driver to death in southern California

A teenage girl in California has denied murdering an Uber driver after she was discovered covered in blood near the scene of the crime.The 17-year-old, whose identity has not been released, was arrested soon after police discovered the body of Raquel Spohn Webber, 58, in National City, south of San Diego, according to a statement by local police Sergeant Kenneth Springer.Police found it easy to identify the “juvenile female” suspect due to her having “blood all over her”, according to an update provided on 8 July by Sgt. Springer. The police relied on intel from neighbours, who had seen the...
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
The Dalles, ORgalescreekjournal.com

Crash on Highway 6 results in The Dalles resident's death

Highway 6 was closed for most of Monday morning following a fatal crash near the Coast Range summit west of Glenwood. According to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, the crash occurred near mile marker 33 around 6:50 a.m. Monday. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, the Oregon State Police...
Accidentsamericanmilitarynews.com

Plane crash in Ukraine kills four, including three US citizens

A small plane crashed in western Ukraine, killing the local pilot and three U.S. citizens on board. Police said an Aerospool WT10 Advantic aircraft crashed into a house in the village of Sheparovtsy, in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, in the early afternoon on July 29. The three passengers were Hasidic Jews...
Richmond, VAWRIC TV

Tree falls on Richmond house, breaks through roof Saturday evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A large tree fell on a single-family home in Richmond Saturday evening. The incident occurred on the 1400 block of Oakwood Avenue on July 17. Members of the 8News team saw the tree had uprooted from the sidewalk and crashed on the house. The tree broke through the roof and collapsed part of the brick siding.
Baker, LAbrproud.com

Two ejected from truck in head-on collision, child in critical condition

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency officials responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. According to the Baker Police Department, “a woman was driving a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lane of traffic on highway 19.”. At some point, the woman struck one vehicle and then hit a second...

Comments / 0

Community Policy