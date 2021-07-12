Pics: British army parachutist crashes through CA resident’s roof
A British soldier crashed through the roof of a home in Southern California last week after his parachute failed to fully deploy during a training exercise. According to the Atascadero Police Department (APD), on July 6 just before 5 p.m., Atascadero Emergency Dispatch received several reports of the accident in the 9500 block of Via Cielo. Officers were able to locate the soldier “who had fallen through the exterior and interior roof of a residence.”americanmilitarynews.com
