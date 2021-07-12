Cancel
Milwaukee audience jumps for Bucks NBA Finals telecasts

By Rich Kirchen
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Bucks have captured the hearts — and television viewership — of southeast Wisconsin far beyond the Deer District. Television viewers in the Bucks home market are watching the NBA Finals games against the Phoenix Suns in ever-increasing numbers that Sunday night reached nearly 273,000 households. The peak viewership represented nearly 33% of all households with televisions and about 58% of households watching television Sunday night in southeast Wisconsin.

