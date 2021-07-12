In a rare moment of honesty, Trump admits he "became worse" after impeachment
You know what they say: "A broken clock is right twice a day." An alternate, more delightful saying: "Even a blind pig will still find a couple of acorns." Well, former President Donald Trump is not a clock (although he does have a small hand) and he's not exactly a blind pig (although he does kind of eat like one) but, credit where credit is due: Even this habitual liar is right every once in a while.www.mic.com
