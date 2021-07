With Okie and Tex likely moving the the SEC, what does that mean for Clemson? It will have an effect. Just not sure yet what that will be. But in the long run, I do enjoy games vs SEC opponents. Those who disagree are welcome to sell their tickets for that little scrimmage in Charlotte on Sept 4th. I can't imagine the SEC expanding to 16 members and still only playing eight conference games. So will future games vs the SEC be cancelled? We got LSU coming in a few years. Is that now in jeopardy? Even if it stays at eight, LSU might not be interested in playing a possible top five team if they already have Auburn, Bama, Texas and Oklahoma on their schedule. Things to consider. Also, will this hurt us in recruiting? TV deals? Is the South Carolina game going away like the Texas-Texas A&M game did? ( guess that's back on) just wondering.