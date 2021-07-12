UFC Vegas 31: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moisés fight card, start time, channel guide
UFC Vegas 31: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moisés fight card, start time, channel guide. After finally recovering from UFC 264, we find ourselves with a fight card that will most likely go underrated. Although UFC Vegas 31 does not feature household names, not watching this event would be a mistake. This weekend’s UFC event offers the opportunity for 22 fighters to have their breakout moment or further solidify their legacy. At the end of the day, today’s prospects are tomorrow’s superstars.fansided.com
Comments / 0