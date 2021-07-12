UFC Vegas 31: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moisés fight card, start time, channel guide

A lightweight headliner between Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises is taking place now (Saturday, July 17, 2021) at UFC Vegas 31. Moises sees his head kick blocked. Makhachev sees his blocked soon after. Makhachev is cutting off the cage already. He lands a leg kick on Moises. Moises finds some space with a blitz but doesn’t land anything. Moises sees a powerful head kick blocked. Makhachev lands a front kick to the body. Moises goes for the body lock and has Makhachev on the fence. Makhachev eventually separates. Makhachev lands a few lefts. He clinches Moises and lands some knees. Moises reverses him and looks to get a single leg. Makhachev pushes his head down and defends the attempt but is still against the fence. He lands knees on Moises and reverses the position. He lifts Moises from that position and gets him down beautifully. Moises has his full guard but Makhachev manages to land some strikes from the top. Moises ends the round with a few elbows off his back.