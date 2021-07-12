Cancel
UFC Vegas 31: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moisés fight card, start time, channel guide

By Jake Foley
FanSided
FanSided
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC Vegas 31: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moisés fight card, start time, channel guide. After finally recovering from UFC 264, we find ourselves with a fight card that will most likely go underrated. Although UFC Vegas 31 does not feature household names, not watching this event would be a mistake. This weekend’s UFC event offers the opportunity for 22 fighters to have their breakout moment or further solidify their legacy. At the end of the day, today’s prospects are tomorrow’s superstars.

Related
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 31 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide for ‘Makhachev vs Moises’

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight division takes center stage for the second week in a row this Saturday (July 17, 2021), pitting surging Dagestani Islam Makhachev against former RFA champ Thiago Moises in the main event of UFC Vegas 31. Twenty pounds south, Miesha “Cupcake” Tate returns after nearly five years away to face fellow veteran Marion Reneau, while Jeremy Stephens looks to snap a five-fight winless streak against Polish standout Mateusz Gamrot at 155 pounds.
UFCABC News

Islam Makhachev submits Thiago Moises in 4th round of UFC main event, then asks, 'Why all these guys run?'

Islam Makhachev's toughest task moving forward might be finding someone willing to fight him. Makhachev completely dominated Thiago Moises in the UFC Fight Night main event Saturday in Las Vegas. Moises mounted almost no offense at all and Makhachev was able to finish him with a submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:38 of the fourth round. This was Makhachev's first UFC main event and his first time going past the third round in a bout. It was the first submission loss of Moises' career.
UFCMMAmania.com

Islam Makhachev strangles Thiago Moises in yet another dominant win | UFC Vegas 31

Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises went to war tonight (Sat., July 17, 2021) in a main event Lightweight clash from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, at UFC Vegas 31. Makhachev is on one of Lightweight’s biggest win streaks, resulting in quite a bit of momentum for the Dagestani grappler. With his teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov out of the title picture, one major roadblock to Makhachev’s ascent is removed, and he was looking to capitalize right away ... though opponents have been hard to find. Fortunately, Moises was willing to step up, and the Brazilian saw his own big opportunity in taking on the divisional dark horse.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 31: Makhachev vs. Moises staff picks and predictions

The Bloody Elbow team has made its predictions for UFC VEGAS 31 and unsurprisingly we all have Islam Makhachev beating Thiago Moises in the main event. In the co-main event only Stephie Haynes is picking Marion Reneau to spoil Miesha Tate’s return to the Octagon. Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises.
UFCPosted by
MiddleEasy

Islam Makhachev Dominates Thiago Moises On The Ground, Gets Submission Victory – UFC Vegas 31 Results (Highlights)

A lightweight headliner between Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises is taking place now (Saturday, July 17, 2021) at UFC Vegas 31. Moises sees his head kick blocked. Makhachev sees his blocked soon after. Makhachev is cutting off the cage already. He lands a leg kick on Moises. Moises finds some space with a blitz but doesn’t land anything. Moises sees a powerful head kick blocked. Makhachev lands a front kick to the body. Moises goes for the body lock and has Makhachev on the fence. Makhachev eventually separates. Makhachev lands a few lefts. He clinches Moises and lands some knees. Moises reverses him and looks to get a single leg. Makhachev pushes his head down and defends the attempt but is still against the fence. He lands knees on Moises and reverses the position. He lifts Moises from that position and gets him down beautifully. Moises has his full guard but Makhachev manages to land some strikes from the top. Moises ends the round with a few elbows off his back.
UFCmmanews.com

UFC Vegas 31: Makhachev vs Moisés Face-Offs & Final Preview

One day out from UFC Vegas 31, we’ve got your fighter face-offs along with the final preview for tomorrow’s event!. Earlier today, the official weigh-ins were held, and every fighter successfully made weight, which Michael “The Count” Bisping thinks is a model for other fights to take heed of. “Take...
UFCPosted by
Syracuse.com

How to watch UFC on ESPN: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises, Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate | Fight card, FREE live stream

Islam Makhachev faces Thiago Moises in a headlining lightweight bout at UFC on ESPN 26 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 17 (7/17/2021). UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises will be broadcast on ESPN, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, ESPN+ and other live TV streaming services. The main fight card starts at 10 p.m. ET with preliminary bouts at 7 p.m.
UFCCBS Sports

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises odds, predictions: MMA insider shares surprising fight card picks

Explosive lightweight contenders headline the bill on Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises in Las Vegas. No. 9-ranked Islam Makhachev will face No. 14-ranked Thiago Moises in the main event. The clash of ranked prospects closes the curtain on the main UFC fight card (10 p.m. ET) from the Apex facility. Makhachev has emerged as a title-contender on the strength of seven consecutive victories behind a grappling-heavy style that reminds many observers of his mentor: undefeated and retired former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Russian faces a step up in competition against the surging Moises, who has cracked the UFC rankings in the loaded division behind three straight quality victories.
UFCchatsports.com

Conor McGregor vs. Islam Makhachev my ‘dream fight’, says manager

Islam Makhachev overwhelmed Thiago Moises in the main event of UFC Vegas 31 on Saturday. After out-striking and out-wrestling Moises, the Dagestani lightweight got the finish—via rear naked choke—in the fourth round. After the fight Makhachev called out a host of top UFC lightweights, including Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson and...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Wife ‘Rejected’ By UFC Fighter

Dustin Poirier’s wife Jolie Poirier and Conor McGregor’s feud continues! At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Exposes ‘Rigged’ Floyd Mayweather Fight

Oscar de la Hoya sure does know how to get his name back out there when almost the entire audience of boxing have turned their back on him it seems. Recently, Oscar de la Hoya made waves in the water when he made it his mission to expose people such as Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather, saying they didn’t have a real fight, as it was fake and rigged. Could Oscar de la Hoya be onto something or is this just all for the attention that he now yearns for as many feel that his days are over for spotlight time? Tyson Fury Sad Training ‘Meltdown’ Revealed.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Chuck Liddell & Paige VanZant Bombshell Leaks

Dan Halloway of the Drinkin’ Bros podcast took to social media via Instagram to post a picture with UFC icon Chuck Liddell in between recording their highly-acclaimed show. In the caption Halloway revealed that the trio were discussing ‘notorious’ plans to steal Paige VanZant’s dog as he stated: “chuckliddell explaining his plans to @stjamesstjames and I to steal @paigevanzant dog.” Paige VanZant went to the beach after her latest loss in this recent photo.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Leaks Francis Ngannou Paycheck?

The YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul is set to square off against the former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley on August 28 in a boxing match. Currently the odds are in favor of Jake Paul even if Tyron Woodley is definitely the biggest opponent for Jake Paul so far. Jake Paul might be faking an injury for his upcoming boxing match against Tyron Woodley.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Fighter Drops TJ Dillashaw Wife Bombshell

TJ Dillashaw has had quite the week for himself defeating his former teammate Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32. However, he has also been maligned by a drug use scandal, which the former two time UFC Bantamweight champion admitted to. Dillashaw tested positive for a performance enhancing drug back in 2019 and has since served a two year suspension. This top UFC name recently revealed the drug TJ Dillashaw used.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Woman Drops Conor McGregor Bombshell

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.

