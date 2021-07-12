Vanessa Bayer Comedy ‘I Love This for You’ Ordered to Series at Showtime

When The Oppenheim Group announced that we’d be seeing them again on Netflix for seasons four and five of their hit reality show, “Selling Sunset,” we all went a little crazy. The show was a sleeper hit for Netflix. People thought it might just be another show about real estate like the million HGTV shows we all love and watch when we have a little down time, but this was nothing like that. Filled with beautiful people, even more beautiful views, and the most drama, it became a huge hit even bigger than we think Netflix imagined. Now the stars of the show are household names, and we cannot wait to see them come back for two more seasons. With the new filming going on now, we also get to meet two new agents. One of the new agents is none other than Vanessa Villela. If you think her name sounds familiar, it’s because she’s already famous. Here is everything you need to know about the newest member of “Selling Sunset,” today.