Find a floor that can take the heat

"Heat protectants create a barrier between thermal tools and your hair, while also sealing the cuticle to keep moisture in. Without this seal, any moisture that's in the hair can actually combust if it gets over a certain temperature and end up damaging the hair," explains celebrity hairstylist Joseph Maine, co-founder of Trademark Beauty. (He adds that most formulas rely on oils or silicones in order to do so.)