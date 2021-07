Two flash flood warnings have been issued in Grand County and San Juan County through 10:30 p.m. as storms move through the Beehive State. According to the National Weather Service, the flash flood warning was issued specifically for south-central Grand County and northern San Juan County. Between 0.4 and 0.8 inches of rain have fallen in the area and additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is possible, with flash flooding “ongoing or expected to begin shortly.”