American Express Cardholders Can Now Buy Unique NFTs

We're still two weeks away from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021's public debut (all tiers can shop on Wednesday, July 28), but that doesn't mean everyone has to wait for discounts on all the latest styles from their favorite brands. If you've been a frequent shopper at the department store and reached Ambassador level (read: You've racked up $5,000 or more on your Nordstrom credit card in the last year), you now qualify to get everything from a powerful vacuum to a comfy new pair of shoes at incredible Anniversary salee prices as of today.