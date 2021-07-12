Cancel
American Express Cardholders Can Now Buy Unique NFTs

By Matthew De Saro
beincrypto.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtwork from SZA will be sold as NFTs by American Express exclusively to its cardholders. American Express (Amex) has announced it will be adding a new perk for credit card customers. The perk is the chance to buy 14 digital images from a live performance by SZA. The images will be sold as non-fungible tokens on the Ethereum blockchain and can be resold or traded just like any physical collectible can be. The move by Amex is a clear indication they believe NFTs are desirable and want to help them become more mainstream.

