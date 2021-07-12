Cancel
Louisiana State

SPOTLIGHT ON HISTORY: A LOOK BACK AT THE LIFE & CAREER OF FORMER LOUISIANA GOVERNOR EDWIN EDWARDS

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the passing of former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards, Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) and Louisiana Digital Media Archive (LDMA) have compiled a body of archived work highlighting Edwards’ political career. The digital archives include profiles, interviews, and debates and they are all available for the public to freely stream at www.ladigitalmedia.org. You can also access the archives at www.lpb.org.

