Traverse City’s major highway is up for some major road construction work. Grandview Parkway is on the list for MDOT, and crews will get to work starting in 2023. MDOT says they’re planning a complete reconstruction of Grandview Parkway – grinding up the existing road and starting over. It will mean rerouting traffic and shutting down at least part of the highway for several months, including the summer of 2023. The work will run the length of the Parkway, from Division Street on the west end, along the bay, and all the way to Garfield Road to the east. Traffic adjustments have yet to be determined.