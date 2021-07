Who’s it going to be? Even the Never Have I Ever stars are torn when it comes to being on Team Paxton or Team Ben!. “I feel like for Aneesa’s sake, I almost have to say Team Paxton just so that Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) stays with him,” Netflix newcomer Megan Suri tells J-14 exclusively. The 22-year-old actress made her Never Have I Ever debut during season 2 as new student Aneesa, who finds herself in the middle of Devi’s love triangle after starting a fling with Ben (Jaren Lewison).