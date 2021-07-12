Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

New space volcanoes change the search for life on Venus

By Passant Rabie
Inverse
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor nearly a year, scientists have been locked in a debate about whether or not Venus has signs of life hidden in its clouds — the theory is based on traces of phosphine gas in its upper atmosphere, a sign of biological activity. Jonathan Lunine, chair of the Department of...

www.inverse.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Volcanoes#History Of Earth#Cornell University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Mars
News Break
Science
Related
Earth SciencePosted by
SlashGear

This 2050 Earth map is an ominous glimpse of our future

A new interactive map shows the likely impact of climate change and industrial development on the Earth’s surface, an ominous prediction of how vulnerable our planet will be as we head toward 2050. The new 2050 global land cover map is part of Esri’s Living Atlas, tapping satellite imagery and more for a glimpse into the next three decades.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa telescope spots mysterious ‘free-floating planets’ not attached to any solar system

Scientists have seen evidence of a mysterious set of “free-floating” planets, making their way through deep space without being attached to any star.The research was done using Nasa’s Kepler Space Telescope, which captured intriguing signals that suggested there are Earth-sized planets hiding within space.Those signals were not, however, matched by a longer signal that might be expected if they were joined by a host star, like our Sun.Researchers suggest therefore that the stars might once have formed around their own star, before being thrown out of their solar system by the gravitational effect of other, heavier neighbours.The signals were captured...
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Mysterious lonely apple tree on uninhabited Hebridean island baffles scientists

Hidden amongst mossy crags on an uninhabited outer-Hebridean island of Scotland’s west coast, a rare example of a pure European crab apple tree species has been surviving, likely since the end of the last ice age, scientists have suggested.The single lonely tree was first discovered by botanists in 2003 on a rocky outcrop on the island of Pabaigh Mor, which lies off the wild west coast of Lewis, and its highly remote location has baffled scientists.The tree is growing at what is believed to be the northwestern limit for the species, with only one other similar case known –...
ChemistryInverse

Scientists just discovered a never-before-seen kind of gold — look

The mineral pyrite was historically nicknamed fool’s gold because of its deceptive resemblance to the real precious metal — gold. The term was often used during the California gold rush in the 1840s because inexperienced prospectors would claim discoveries of gold, but in reality, it would be pyrite, composed of worthless iron disulfide.
AstronomyPosted by
CBS News

How to watch the Perseids — the best meteor shower of the year

The past few months have delivered several spectacular celestial phenomena, including the rare "super flower blood moon" lunar eclipse, "ring of fire" solar eclipse and a beautiful strawberry supermoon. But now, the year's best meteor shower, Perseids, is fast approaching, promising to bring spectacular shooting stars to the summer sky.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Surprising Discovery of Dozens of Underground “Lakes” on Mars Leaves Scientists Puzzled

A new paper finds more radar signals suggesting the presence of subsurface ‘lakes,’ but many are in areas too cold for water to remain liquid. In 2018, scientists working with data from ESA’s (the European Space Agency’s) Mars Express orbiter announced a surprising discovery: Signals from a radar instrument reflected off the Red Planet’s south pole appeared to reveal a liquid subsurface lake. Several more such reflections have been announced since then.
Astronomyopenculture.com

A Billion Years of Tectonic-Plate Movement in 40 Seconds: A Quick Glimpse of How Our World Took Shape

We all remember learning about tectonic plates in our school science classes. Or at least we do if we went to school in the 1960s or later, that being when the theory of plate tectonics — which holds, broadly speaking, that the Earth’s surface comprises slowly moving slabs of rock — gained wide acceptance. But most everyone alive today will have been taught about Pangea. An implication of Alfred Wegener’s theory of “continental drift,” first proposed in the 1910s, that the single gigantic landmass once dominated the planet.
Astronomymiamisprings.com

We Answer the Question “If Humans Evolved From Apes, Why Do We Still Have Apes?

Dawn sees the Sun rising over the horizon in the East, arcing across the sky, and through the course of an Earth day, slowly sinking into the west. One could assume, if they were living under a rock and had never had a thought that went deeper than wondering if ZZ Top will ever trim their beards, that the sun orbits the earth. Some may also think the Earth is flat, but according to a meme going around, if it were, cats would have pushed everything off the edge!
AstronomyPosted by
The US Sun

Why is the moon ‘wobbling’?

SCIENCTIFIC studies have revealed how the moon's orbit 'wobbles' as a part of it's natural cycle. The impact of the cycle, coupled with climate change could cause devastating effects on the earth by 2030. Why is the moon 'wobbling'?. The Moon is said to wobble on a 18.6-year cycle and...
Astronomycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Astronauts With Their Helmets Off On The Moon?

The image actually shows Apollo 16 astronauts during a training exercise on Earth in 1972. The image in the Facebook post shows three men in space suits without helmets standing on a rocky landscape with a rover. “So, these guys on the Moon took a moment to take their helmets off for this picture…” text in the image reads, seemingly implying that the astronauts had faked their presence on the moon.
Earth SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

A Hidden Process Deep Within Earth Is Swallowing More Carbon Than We Thought

Earth is swallowing up more carbon from its atmosphere than scientists previously thought, new research suggests. This discovery may change some of the equations and balances around our projections of climate change, although it doesn't mean we can breathe a sigh of relief. The updated findings indicate that around a third of carbon rolled into Earth's interior stays locked away long term. Previously, it was thought that almost all of it reappeared through volcanic eruptions. As deep carbon stores are where most of our planet's carbon is located, knowing more about how these stores operate and evolve will help us in figuring...
ScienceInverse

Neanderthal blood study hints at one possible reason they went extinct

In 1901, biologist Karl Landsteiner made a landmark discovery: Human blood contains different types of groups. This finding led to a Nobel Prize and the eventual discovery of the four specific blood types: A, B, O, and AB. Today, more than a century later, Landsteiner‘s discovery is why millions of...
AstronomyInverse

Is Jupiter's moon Ganymede habitable? Scientists make a vital discovery

A 23-year-old mystery about the largest moon in our solar system has been solved. In 1998, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captured Jupiter’s moon Ganymede in ultraviolet light. The images revealed a mysterious pattern of streaks painted across the Jovian moon — auroral bands similar to those observed on Earth. But...
AstronomyScientific American

Announcing a New Plan for Solving the Mystery of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena

In the courtroom, eyewitness testimony can lead to a life sentence in jail. But in science, such testimony is of limited value. Science mandates quantitative measurements by instruments, removing the subjective impressions of humans from the balance scale of reliability. This is for a good reason. Some people truly believe in a reality that does not exist, either because of hallucinations or as a consequence of deep psychological forces that drive them to ignore facts, especially those that are not flattering to their forecasts or ego.
AstronomyScientific American

How to Tell if Extraterrestrial Visitors Are Friend or Foe

Despite the naive storylines about interstellar travel in science fiction, biological creatures were not selected by Darwinian evolution to survive travel between stars. Such a trip would necessarily span many generations, since even at the speed of light, it would take tens of thousands of years to travel between stars in our galaxy’s disk and 10 times longer across its halo. If we ever encounter traces of aliens, therefore, it will likely be in the form of technology, not biology. Technological debris could have accumulated in interstellar space over the past billions of years, just as plastic bottles have accumulated on the surface of the ocean. The chance of detecting alien technological relics can be simply calculated from their number per unit volume near us rather than from the Drake equation, which applies strictly to communication signals from living civilizations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy