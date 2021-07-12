Cancel
NFL

Patrick Mahomes trolled Justin Herbert into another dimension while on the golf course

By John Buhler
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Mahomes is not hopping on the Justin Herbert hype train while on the golf course. During the American Century Championship last weekend, a spectator tried to heckle Patrick Mahomes about being on the lookout for Justin Herbert this year. No, the Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback was not having any of it.

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

