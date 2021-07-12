Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Deal Sheet: From Dunhill to Ralph Lauren, the Most Luxurious Discounts Online This Week

By Demetrius Simms
Posted by 
Robb Report
Robb Report
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer is breezing by quickly, but since this season is one we’ll never forget, it makes sense to invest in looking your best. From family barbecues to meeting your coworkers for the first time in over a year, you still have plenty of opportunities to make a first impression. This week’s most stylish deals include everything you need to make a great one from linen shorts to the perfect dinner jacket. A look at those deals and more, below.

robbreport.com

Comments / 0

Robb Report

Robb Report

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgio Armani
Person
Paige
Person
Salvatore Ferragamo
Person
Ralph Lauren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Slim Fit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
Related
ShoppingETOnline.com

Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale: Last Chance for an Extra 25% Off Clearance Items

Today's your last chance to score up to 75% off at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale! Nordstrom Rack is already a hub for scoring discounted designer finds year-round. But every so often, the retailer also plays host to some of the biggest sales. Happening now is Nordstrom Rack’s seasonal Clear the Rack Sale, which features unmissable savings on everything from clearance handbags and shoes, to activewear and jewelry — making already great deals even better.
Shoppingpurewow.com

Yes—Bestselling Designer Pieces Are on Sale for Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale & Here's What You Should Buy

Every year we look forward to Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale—the massive discounts on beauty gadgets, the huge price drops on home decor and the endless array of discounted clothing. But one thing we really look forward to is the major discounts on designer pieces across all sections. (We're talking $150 Tory Burch crossbody bags, $60 Diptyque candles and $45 Yves Saint Laurent mascara sets.) BTW, this sale only happens once a year,﻿ so now's not the time to procrastinate. Things will sell out, so get the stuff you've had your eyes on while you can (we totally are). Here are 12 things we're buying.
ApparelPosted by
Variety

The Best Olympics Merch: From Team USA’s Ralph Lauren Blazer to Skims Loungewear

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics kicked off during Friday morning’s Olympic Ceremony, a historic commencement following the Games’ initial postponement and a year of uncertainty surrounding what the event would look like. Despite an empty stadium and lack of live spectators , the athletes brought all the energy needed to the international celebration, with Team USA stunting in matching Ralph Lauren blazers, as part of the luxury fashion...
Designers & CollectionsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Fashion find of the week: Gear up for the Olympics with sustainably made Team USA apparel by Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is once again an official outfitter of Team USA for the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo — this time with an emphasis on sustainability. Athletes will wear for the closing ceremony parade sporty white drawstring jackets with an American flag graphic on the sleeve. Jackets will be paired with a striped belt made from Repreve recycled polyester, which has been derived from plastic bottles; a classic white polo shirt, shoes and face mask made from U.S.-grown cotton; and slim white denim pants.
ApparelPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Snag This Striped Ralph Lauren Polo for $55 Off

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. If your summer wardrobe feels stagnant but you don’t want to do a complete overhaul of your wardrobe, give it a quick refresh with a classic polo a la Ralph Lauren, like this striped cotton pique number that’s now only $64 at End Clothing. Keeping the classic slim fit that the brand is known for, the polo is lent a slight edge thanks to the addition of contrasting stripes along the sleeves and collar, perfect for those that would describe their style as preppy with a twist. Wear it on its own this summer then utilize it as a fun layering piece come fall.
Designers & Collectionscowgirlmagazine.com

Ralph Lauren’s Polo Western

Ralph Lauren being categorized as a luxury designer brand has been around the block for quite some time now. In fact, you can find their high-end stores at some of the best places to shop in the world! From being found at the center of the shopping mecca of the world (New York City), all the way to having a place on Rodeo Dr. in Los Angeles—Polo Ralph Lauren is iconic. Ralph Lauren designs have some of the unique touches that honor the equestrian heritage.
BusinessHypebae

Gucci Is (Still) Fashion's Hottest Brand

According to Lyst‘s latest quarterly fashion report, consumer tastes haven’t changed much since the beginning of the year. In a ranking of fashion’s most popular brands and products of Q2 2021, the global shopping platform reveals that Gucci is still the industry’s house of choice, thanks to buzzy initiatives spearheaded by Creative Director Alessandro Michele: a “hack” with Balenciaga, as well as a maximalist line of home decor and furniture.
Designers & CollectionsNews On 6

Ralph Lauren Unveils Team USA Uniforms — And They Come With Air-Conditioned Jackets

Olympians concerned about the oppressive heat and humidity of summers in Japan can chill out — Ralph Lauren has a solution for that. The iconic American brand unveiled Team USA's opening ceremony parade uniform on Wednesday, featuring a new wearable technology it calls "RL Cooling." The team's jackets are designed with a self-regulating temperature cooling device — basically, a personal air-conditioner to wear during what is expected to be one of the hottest-ever Games.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Zegna’s SPAC deal offers discounted path to luxury

MILAN, July 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Italy’s Ermenegildo Zegna is going public and going to America. The century-old maker of pricey men’s suits said on Monday it will list in New York by merging with a blank-cheque company led by former UBS boss Sergio Ermotti and private equity group Investindustrial. It’s a U-turn for the family-owned company at a time when revenue has yet to fully recover from the pandemic. At an enterprise value of $3.2 billion, it at least looks more affordable than most luxury rivals.
Shoppingluxurylaunches.com

From Roll Royces to Rolexes to Birkins – This Ebay styled Chinese auction website sells luxury items confiscated from criminals at a huge discount

Have you ever daydreamed of adorning your wrists with a Rolex? Sure you have! You have also been fantasizing about strutting down streets with the hottest Birkin and Kelly models. If their sky-high prices have kept you dreaming about them instead of shopping for them, here is a way you can tick some luxe items off the shopping bucket list. The key to satisfying your materialistic desires is Alibaba’s Sifa Paimai Judicial Auction — a sub-platform on the Chinese e-commerce giant’s auction site that lists a wide range of items taken from criminals deemed to have broken the law.
Beauty & FashionElle

The Best Designer Deals (Including Prada and Burberry) from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom's biggest sale of the season is in full swing. While the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale kicked off on July 16 for Nordy Club cardmembers, as of today the public officially has access to shop offers from brand-new arrivals from hundreds of brands. Whether you're scouring the pages for home finds, summer styles, or prepare for a new fall wardrobe, now's the time to take advantage before prices go back up on August 9.
ApparelPosted by
Daily Mail

Team USA Olympics outfits designed by Ralph Lauren are panned on Twitter for making athletes look 'like they're on vacation in Newport' or 'meeting at the Yacht Club'

Team USA's Olympics outfits have been panned on Twitter for making athletes look 'like they're on vacation in Newport' or 'meeting at the Yacht Club for brandy after a hard day of watching their trust fund grow'. The ensembles were showcased during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony Friday where the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy